POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Egypt to host 2019 African Nations Cup
They will stage the expanded 24-team event in June-July after initial hosts Cameroon were stripped of the tournament last month over concerns at the slow pace of preparations.
Egypt to host 2019 African Nations Cup
The African Cup of Nations trophy on display in Cairo April 8, 2015. / Reuters
January 9, 2019

Egypt will host the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, the Confederation of African Football confirmed after a meeting of their executive committee in Dakar on Tuesday.

They will stage the expanded 24-team event in June-July after initial hosts Cameroon were stripped of the tournament last month over concerns at the slow pace of preparations.

The North African nation will host the competition for the fourth time, and the first since 2006, after the announcement was made by CAF president Ahmad at a media briefing in the Senegalese capital.

Egypt and South Africa were the only two countries to put forward their candidacies to replace Cameroon.

It will be the first time there will be 24 teams at the tournament and CAF, after several inspection visits over the last two years, said Cameroon would not be ready in time.

Egypt has extensive football facilities, although in recent years attendances at local matches have been restricted because of security concerns following the Arab Spring revolution and Tahrir Square demonstrations in 2011.

The final round of qualifiers for the tournament will be held in March, with 14 nations, including Egypt, having already sealed their place at the finals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us