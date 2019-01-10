POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Vegas police seek Ronaldo DNA in rape investigation
Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit last year in Nevada claiming Christiano Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police also reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request.
Vegas police seek Ronaldo DNA in rape investigation
Christiano Ronaldo has been accused of rape in the United States. / AP Archive
January 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police in the US to provide a DNA sample in an ongoing investigation of a Nevada woman's allegation that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009, the soccer star's lawyer in Las Vegas said on Thursday.

Attorney Peter S Christiansen downplayed the development, denied the rape allegation and provided no additional details.

He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed law enforcement source saying that Las Vegas police obtained a warrant that was sent to Italy to obtain a DNA sample from the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for the Turin-based club Juventus.

"Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation," Christiansen said.

Las Vegas police declined comment, said Officer Laura Meltzer, a department spokeswoman.

The police case was closed in 2009 when the alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga, declined to name her assailant.

The police investigation was reopened at Mayorga's request last August, shortly before the former model and schoolteacher filed a civil lawsuit in state court claiming that Ronaldo raped her and that she had been paid $375,000 to keep it secret.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes. But Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Ronaldo has not been served with the lawsuit, Christiansen said. The lawsuit is on and the criminal police investigation are on separate legal tracks.

Mayorga's attorneys, Leslie Mark Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer, have no information about the police probe, Drohobyczer said on Thursday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Wrongfully jailed for 19 years, Muslim man in India demands apology
We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
RSF carries out deadly attack in Sudan’s West Kordofan province
Trump’s war machine
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Authorities raid Anil Ambani's Reliance firms in India
Syria, Saudi Arabia open 1st investment forum, set to sign deals worth $6.4B
Multiple explosions at arms depot kill five, injure dozens in Syria’s Idlib
French president, wife sue right-wing US podcaster for claiming Brigitte Macron was born male
Turkish missile producer Roketsan inks strategic defence deals at IDEF
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us