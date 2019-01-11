POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Injured Murray says Australian Open could be his last tournament
Five-times a runner up at Melbourne Park, Andy Murray had surgery on the hip a year ago and has been unable to recover his best form.
Injured Murray says Australian Open could be his last tournament
Former world number one Andy Murray's ranking dropped as low as 839 during 2018 as he played only six tournaments, with the Scot arriving in Melbourne in January 2019 looking to prove he can compete again at the top level. (December 31, 2017) / AFP
January 11, 2019

Former world number one Andy Murray has said the Australian Open could be his last tournament as he continues to struggle with severe pain from his troublesome right hip, the Briton said on Friday.

Five-times a runner up at Melbourne Park, Murray had surgery on the hip a year ago and has been unable to recover his best form.

Murray told reporters at Melbourne Park that he had hoped to play until at least this year's Wimbledon tournament but said he felt the Australian Open might end up being his swansong.

"Yeah, I think there's a chance of that, yeah for sure," the emotional Scot said, as he struggled to hold back tears.

"I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months."

The Australian Open starts on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Wrongfully jailed for 19 years, Muslim man in India demands apology
We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
RSF carries out deadly attack in Sudan’s West Kordofan province
Trump’s war machine
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Authorities raid Anil Ambani's Reliance firms in India
Syria, Saudi Arabia open 1st investment forum, set to sign deals worth $6.4B
Multiple explosions at arms depot kill five, injure dozens in Syria’s Idlib
French president, wife sue right-wing US podcaster for claiming Brigitte Macron was born male
Turkish missile producer Roketsan inks strategic defence deals at IDEF
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us