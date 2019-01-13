POLITICS
2 MIN READ
A Turk consumes 1,300 cups of tea every year
Serdar Ersahin, head of the Istanbul-based association, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey was the top tea consuming nation, according to the International Tea Committee report.
A Turk consumes 1,300 cups of tea every year
The data shows the top three nations which buy Turkish tea are Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the US. / AA
January 13, 2019

A Turkish person consumes an average of 1,300 cups of tea every year, according to the head of a coffeehouse association.

Serdar Ersahin, head of the Istanbul-based association, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey was the top tea consuming nation, according to the International Tea Committee report.

Turks consume around 3-5 cups of tea daily while this number increases to 10 cups during winter, Ersahin added.

Tea is indispensable for Turkish people 

The culture of drinking tea is indispensable for Turks as it is an occasion to sit and talk, he said.

Tea-making in Turkey is different than rest of the world as it has to be brewed for around 20 minutes, he said.

Tea houses historically are places of socializing for people, he added.

Bekir Tezcakar, a teahouse owner for five generations at Istanbul’s historic Grand Bazaar, said that cold weather has doubled the tea sales.

Also a tea producer, Turkey earned revenues of over $4.5 million after exporting tea to 93 countries in the first half of 2018, according to the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) data.

The data shows the top three nations which buy Turkish tea are Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the US.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us