Stephen Curry scored a game-high 48 points, 24 in each half, and dropped the game-winning 3-pointer to allow the Golden State Warriors to escape Dallas with a 119-114 victory over the host Mavericks on Sunday night.

Curry, who scored 16 points in the first quarter, made 11 3-pointers and scored the final seven points for the Warriors in a game the Mavs led 113-108 with 3:51 to go in the game. Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson had 16 on an abysmal shooting night in which he went just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, making 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and adding five assists and six rebounds. Forward Harrison Barnes scored 22, but as he was trying to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt with five seconds to go, Barnes lost control of his dribble and helplessly watched the ball roll out of bounds.

Curry was fouled and drained two free throws to give the Warriors a four-game win streak as they head into Denver on Tuesday night for a showdown with the Nuggets.

A floater by Curry with 1:39 to go tied the game at 114-114. Barnes then missed a 3-point attempt, DeAndre Jordan snared the offensive board, got it to Doncic, who missed a step-back 3-point attempt.

Dallas lost for just the fifth time in 21 home games.

The Warriors closed the first half on a 25-11 run for a 62-54 lead. Curry and Durant combined for 41 of the Warriors' first-half points.

Dallas continued to claw and keep the game within striking distance by nearly matching Golden State from the 3-point arc, hitting 16 of 38 for the game compared to Golden State's 19 of 45, and by outscoring the Warriors by 12 at the free throw line.

Jordan finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Mavs, and rookie guard Jalen Brunson added 12 points in 30 minutes with his playing time increased due to the Achilles injury to bench leader J.J. Barea.