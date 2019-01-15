POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ruthless Serena makes strong start in Melbourne return
Serena Williams was relentless in her first appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2017, losing only five points in the opening set on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria in just 49 minutes.
Ruthless Serena makes strong start in Melbourne return
Serena Williams of the US in action during the match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. January 15, 2019. / Reuters
January 15, 2019

Serena Williams made a ruthless start to her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0 6-2 victory over unseeded German Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The seven-time Australian Open champion was pregnant when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and showed she has lost none of her brutal power and athleticism in the match between the two mothers at Rod Laver Arena.

The 37-year-old Williams, playing her first Grand Slam since her rant against the umpire at last year's US Open final, lost only 24 points against Maria.

Williams finished the match in just 49 minutes on her second match point when Maria, who is also her neighbour, sent a backhand wide. The American will next play the winner of the match between Peng Shuai and Eugenie Bouchard.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us