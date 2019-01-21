Twofer! Total lunar eclipse with supermoon bonus
Twofer! Total lunar eclipse with supermoon bonusStar gazers got a 'twofer' Sunday night in a rare alignment of the sun, Earth and moon to produce a total lunar eclipse known as a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon.'
A total lunar eclipse that is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' as seen from Encinitas, California, US, January 20, 2019. / Reuters
January 21, 2019

The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a supermoon bonus.

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the lunar eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear.

The rare alignment of our star, moon and home is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon.' And there won't be another like it until 2021.

It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse took more than three hours. 

Totality, which is when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow, lasted an hour. 

During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood moon turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.

The moon appeared extra large this time because it was slightly closer to Earth – 358,000 kilometres (222,000 miles) away – hence the moniker 'Super Blood Wolf Moon.'

Besides the Americas, the entire lunar extravaganza could be observed, weather permitting, all the way across the Atlantic to parts of Europe.

SOURCE:AP
