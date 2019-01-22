WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia detains 'drunk' passenger after diverting plane to Siberian city
Commercial airliner flying from Surgut to Moscow makes unplanned landing in Khanty-Mansiysk city after a passenger demanded the plane change course and land in Afghanistan, officials say.
Russia detains 'drunk' passenger after diverting plane to Siberian city
It was not immediately clear if the passenger was armed. / Reuters Archive
January 22, 2019

A passenger on a commercial airliner that was flying to Moscow from Siberia has been detained by law enforcement after he forced the plane to make an unplanned landing in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russian investigators said on Tuesday.

The passenger tried to break into the cockpit during the flight and demanded the plane change course and land in Afghanistan, they said in a statement. He was drunk, it added.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that an unnamed man on the flight, bound from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow, ordered the crew to divert the plane to Afghanistan. 

Aeroflot flight SU 1515 instead landed in the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk about 230km to the west.

Conflicting reports

It was not immediately clear if the passenger was armed.

Initially, there were conflicting reports about the passenger, with some Russian news agencies saying he had managed to seize control of the plane.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us