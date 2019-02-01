POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Detained refugee wins top Australian prize for book written on his phone
Behrouz Boochani, who is held by the Australian state in a remote Pacific detention centre, has won the country's top literature prize with his book written on his mobile phone and delivered one chapter at a time via WhatsApp.
Detained refugee wins top Australian prize for book written on his phone
Demonstrators march during a protest to demand humane treatment of asylum seekers and refugees, in Sydney. Australia's detention centres on Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus has drawn international criticism after news of alleged widespread abuse. July 21, 2018.
February 1, 2019

A refugee held in a remote Pacific detention centre has won Australia's top literature prize with his debut book, which he wrote on his mobile phone and delivered one chapter at a time via WhatsApp.

Behrouz Boochani, an Iranian held in an Australian-run camp on a Papua New Guinea island, won the $72,390 (A$100,000) Victorian Prize for literature on Thursday with his book "No Friends but the Mountains".

Boochani, who has been held in the Manus Island camp since shortly after he was plucked off a refugee boat on its way to Australia six years ago, said he hoped the prize would focus attention on the plight of more than 1,000 people in Australia's off-shore camps.

"I don't want to celebrate this achievement while I still see many innocent people suffering around me," Boochani told Reuters in an exchange of text messages.

Boochani has been a prominent critic of the treatment of people under Australia’s hardline immigration policy.

Asylum seekers intercepted at sea are sent for "processing" to three camps in PNG and one on the South Pacific island of Nauru, where many have languished for years. They are not allowed to set foot in Australia.

Boochani said one of his biggest fears when he was writing the book was that his telephone would be confiscated by camp guards.

"I was worried that if they attacked my room they would take my property," he said.

He wrote the book in his native Farsi and sent it via the WhatsApp messaging service to a translator in Australia.

The award was announced on Thursday at a ceremony in Australia, a country Boochani has been banned from ever visiting.

"It brings enormous shame to the Australian government," Boochani said of the policy responsible for his plight.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us