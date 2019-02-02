POLITICS
Turkish centre gives children a new start
A centre in Turkey's capital is looking to provide refugee children with the tools they need to build a new life.
Children at the Al Farah Centre in Ankara use music to create a safe space. / TRTWorld
February 2, 2019

Children who have been forced from their homes by the war in Syria are not only physically displaced, they can also be psychologically damaged. 

A centre in Ankara, funded by UNICEF and the European Union, is looking to change that by providing children with the tools they need to build a new life. So far, it has helped 30,000 children build a new life. 

"I came from Aleppo five years ago with my parents and siblings," Ela Bouza, a child at the centre, told TRT World

"I didn't know how to play guitar and I learned it here and now I'm so happy."

But the centre's staff says there are difficulties, like making sure the kids are going to school and aren't working, and stopping girls as young as 12 from being forced to marry.   

Arabella Munro reports from Ankara

SOURCE:TRT World
