The Washington Post debuted its first Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, highlighting the often-dangerous work journalists do.

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, featured journalists who have been killed or disappeared.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October.

Also featured were Austin Tice, a freelance reporter missing in Syria for six years, and Marie Colvin, a Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria.

In a memo to Post employees last week, publisher Fred Ryan said the newspaper felt "this is the right moment, at the right venue, to present this important message to the large audience of Americans and international viewers."

The spot ended with the Post's slogan, "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

Each year's slate of Super Bowl ads offer a snapshot of the American psyche. Forty-plus brands have shelled out millions for the chance to win over live-TV viewers of Super Bowl 53 with a combination of humour, celebrities and heartfelt messages.

The ads run from silly to the serious. Avocados from Mexico features a pet show where the humans get judged.

They were aiming to capture the attention of the 100 million viewers that tuned in on Sunday.