POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Finnish ski jump icon Matti Nykanen dies at 55
Nykanen, whose career began in 1981, retired in 1991 after winning 46 individual World Cup titles.
Finnish ski jump icon Matti Nykanen dies at 55
Finnish ski jumper Matti Nykanen is pictured after a training session on February 10, 1988 in Calgary at the Winter Olympic Games. / AFP Archive
February 4, 2019

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Matti Nykanen, considered one of the greatest ski jumpers ever, has died. He was 55.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) says Nykanen, from Finland, who also held seven World Championship titles, died Sunday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Nykanen, whose career began in 1981, retired in 1991 after winning 46 individual World Cup titles. 

He won the gold medal in the large hill event at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 1984 and took all three gold medals four years later in Calgary, winning the normal hill and large hill as well as the team competitions.

He was twice sentenced for violent behavior, including a stabbing incident in 2004 and an aggravated assault on his wife in 2009. 

He also began a career as a singer after his retirement.

Several biographies have been written about Nykanen, and Finnish filmmakers produced a movie, "Matti," that drew record audiences after its release in 2006.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us