Jose Mourinho, former Manchester United manager, accepts one-year prison sentence but he will not serve any jail time after swapping the sentence for a fine of close to $2.2 million.
February 5, 2019

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed on Tuesday but will pay a fine of close to two million euros.

The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the agreement seen by AFP news agency, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of 182,500 euros ($208,533).

The Portuguese coach will also have to pay an additional penalty of 1.98 million euros ($2.3 million).

Fraud by hiding income details

Mourinho, sacked by Manchester United in December following a string of disappointing performances, is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged over his tax affairs in Spain.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho, who coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, of failing to declare income over three million euros (over $3.4 million) in 2011 and 2012.

The grounds for the case, as with a series of football stars based in Spain, is how income from Mourinho's image rights was managed and declared.

Prosecutors believe by ceding his image rights to a series of companies based in tax havens, Mourinho committed fraud by not declaring the income those companies made from his image rights.

SOURCE:Reuters
