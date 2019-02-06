CULTURE
R Kelly plans tour of Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
Several women have accused the singer and producer of having sex with underage girls and of surrounding himself with women whom he uses as sex slaves.
Robert Kelly's career has been dampened since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies. / Reuters
February 6, 2019

R Kelly is planning an international tour, but an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there.

The embattled musician announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"See y'all soon" the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration "The King of R&B." No dates or venues were revealed.

Kelly's career has been dampened considerably since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies. 

Lifetime's documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" last month drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Kelly is a multiplatinum R&B star who has not only notched multiple hits for himself, but also many high-profile performers.

Australia has denied entry to other foreigners on character grounds, among them convicted classified document leaker Chelsea Manning, anti-vaxxer Kent Heckenlively and Gavin McInnes, founder of the all-male far-right group Proud Boys.

"If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration Act to deny or cancel their visa," senior opposition lawmaker Shayne Neumann said in a statement against Kelly's visit.

Minister for Immigration David Coleman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:AP
