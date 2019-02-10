POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Vonn completes final race of career as Stuhec defends world downhill
Lindsey Vonn retired after the downhill at the world championships battling pain in both of her surgically repaired knees.
Vonn completes final race of career as Stuhec defends world downhill
Lindsey Vonn of the US in action during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 8, 2019. / Reuters
February 10, 2019

US ski star Lindsey Vonn brought her illustrious career to a close with a hard-fought bronze at Sunday's world downhill which was won by defending champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Vonn, the most successful women skier of all time with a record 20 World Cup titles to her name and 82 victories on the circuit, clocked 1min 02.23sec, briefly leading before slipping behind Stuhec and Swiss silver medallist Corinne Suter in the Swedish resort of Are.

While all the build-up had been about Vonn, Stuhec became the first skier to successfully defend the women's downhill world title si nce Swiss Maria Walliser (1987, 1989), with only three others having previously won twice in a row.

Vonn herself joined Kjetil Andre Aamodt (seven separate years), Marc Girardelli (six), and Aksel Lund Svindal (nine) as the only skiers to have collected a medal at six World Ski Championships.

Vonn, the US great, sported a black eye after her big super-G crash earlier in the week but was in good spirits as she waved and smiled to the crowd.

"It was OK. I was definitely really stiff out of the start. I've been having some rib problems, my rib's out," she told Eurosport television.

"It feels really bad and I am just trying to keep it loose as it tightens and really messes up kind of everything."

Vonn, who had no intention of doing the later slalom section, said Friday had been a good test for her to ski in competitive conditions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us