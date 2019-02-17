CULTURE
1 MIN READ
China village celebrates flower festival to 'keep tradition alive'
Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival, part of Lunar New Year celebrations.
China village celebrates flower festival to 'keep tradition alive'
Girls from the Long Horn Miao, a branch of the Miao ethnic minority group, taking part in the annual flower festival or 'Tiaohuajie' in the village of Longjia in China's Guizhou province. / AFP
February 17, 2019

Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival. 

The event, in the mountains of remote Guizhou province, is part of Lunar New Year celebrations. 

But as TRT World's Craig Vemay reports, it's more than a celebration, it's about keeping centuries-old traditions alive. 

"I think keeping the tradition alive is important. This festival is held every year. There're a lot of people and we wear these headpieces," a village woman says. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us