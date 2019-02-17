Thousands of people of the Long Horn Miao ethnic group in southern China are gathering for an annual flower festival.

The event, in the mountains of remote Guizhou province, is part of Lunar New Year celebrations.

But as TRT World's Craig Vemay reports, it's more than a celebration, it's about keeping centuries-old traditions alive.

"I think keeping the tradition alive is important. This festival is held every year. There're a lot of people and we wear these headpieces," a village woman says.