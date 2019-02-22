CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Absorbing Vincent: Van Gogh goes immersive in Paris exhibition
People in Paris attend a press visit of the immersive exhibition "Nuit Etoilée" devoted to painter Vincent Van Gogh by multimedia artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi at "l'Atelier des Lumieres", the first Digital Art Centre in Paris.
Absorbing Vincent: Van Gogh goes immersive in Paris exhibition
People attend a press visit of the immersive exhibition "Nuit Etoilée" devoted to painter Vincent Van Gogh by multimedia artist Gianfranco Iannuzzi, on February 8, 2019, at "l'Atelier des Lumieres", the first Digital Art Centre in Paris. / AFP Archive
February 22, 2019

A Paris gallery is offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the colour scapes of Vincent Van Gogh like never before.

L’Atelier des Lumieres is projecting digitised, multilayered versions of some of the artist’s most famous works, including “Starry Night Over the Rhone” and “Churchyard in the Rain”, onto its floor and walls.

Conveying at different stages the illusion of water rippling in the light and raindrops falling, the show is accompanied by a rich soundtrack.

“Obviously, we have “The Starry Night,” we have the sunflowers, we have the irises,” said gallery director Michael Couzigou.

“The idea here is to propose something that’s different from classic museums. It’s to allow the visitors to really get inside the paintings.”

“Van Gogh, La Nuit Etoilée”, which opens on Friday and runs until Dec 31, is the gallery’s second immersive art project, following a Gustav Klimt show in 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us