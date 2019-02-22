A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave said.

Yussef al Daya, 14, was hit in the chest to the east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qodra said.

For the 48th week in a row, Palestinians converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s occupation and the 12-year siege of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least three Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Since the demonstrations began in March of last year, more than 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire.

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven from in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

Palestinians arrested in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces on Friday arrested dozens of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem in hopes of preempting anticipated protests at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex against the continued closure by Israel of the compound’s Al Rahma Gate.

TRT World'sFatih Yavuz reports.

In a statement, the Committee of the Families of the Prisoners in Jerusalem, a Palestinian NGO, said Israeli forces had so far detained more than 40 Palestinians in different parts of the city.

Since Monday, Palestinians have gathered to pray near the Al Rahma Gate, which is located just east of the iconic Al Aqsa Mosque, amid sporadic clashes with Israeli forces.

On Sunday, Israeli forces sealed off a route leading to the gate, preventing Palestinian worshippers from entering the flashpoint mosque complex.

Many Palestinians say the closures are part of an Israeli plan to divide the Al Aqsa Mosque complex along spatial lines by dividing it between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

According to a longstanding Israeli-enforced “status quo” that has governed affairs at Al Aqsa for decades, Jews are forbidden to pray inside the mosque complex, which represents Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina.

The Al Rahma Gate was first closed by the Israeli authorities in 2003. An Israeli court renewed the closure order in 2017.

The Islamic Endowments Authority, a Jordan-run entity mandated with overseeing East Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites, has lodged repeated requests with the Israeli authorities for the gate to be permanently reopened.