POLITICS
3 MIN READ
China to use facial recognition to thwart scalpers
Over 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed the technology and have already identified more than 2,100 individuals who appear regularly to make appointments, then turn around and sell them to others for a profit.
China to use facial recognition to thwart scalpers
Pedestrians are seen on a crossing with facial recognition traffic cameras in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on February 21, 2019. The red characters on the traffic lights read: "Obey traffic signals". / Reuters Archive
February 24, 2019

Chinese hospitals are using facial recognition to identify people who sell doctors' appointments at an illegal markup, the latest application of an emerging technology that is being used in places to tighten Communist Party control over the country's 1.4 billion people.

More than 30 hospitals in Beijing have installed the technology and have already identified more than 2,100 individuals who appear regularly to make appointments, then turn around and sell them to others for a profit, state media said Sunday. Chinese public hospitals require patients to line up for app ointments on the day they wish to see a doctor, creating a lucrative secondary market for scalpers to sell them better numbers and save on waiting time.

China's markets are rife with counterfeit goods and fraud, and China has been aggressively applying facial recognition technology in everything from distribution of toilet paper by public lavatories to identifying jaywalkers — virtually in real time.

It's among the technologies that President Xi Jinping's government is deploying — also including the processing of big data, buying habits and genetic sequencing — to increase the party's store of personal information about individual citizens.

Such data is being fed into a system of "social credit" that rewards or penalises individuals based on their behavior. 

Those with offenses ranging from failure to pay taxes and fines to walking a dog without a leash can face punishments including being barred from buying tickets for flights or seats on the country's high-speed trains.

Human rights activists say "social credit" is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how they can win it back.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us