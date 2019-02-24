Hollywood's biggest weekend is officially underway as it prepares for the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24 in Los Angeles.

Despite criticism of not being inclusive enough (#OscarsSoWhite movement mobilised against the Academy and brought attention to lack of black representation in the award categories, as well as lack of female and Asian representation) the Oscars are still an industry staple.

Mark Barger from NBC News looks at some of the top categories.

2018 saw the lowest viewership numbers, but the awards show is doing everything to stay relevant.

The Academy proposed giving out some awards during commercial breaks instead of broadcasting them live, a move which was met with a public outcry.

The Academy has since backtracked from its decision.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports.