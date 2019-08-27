POLITICS
Former TRT World executive producer dies in drowning accident
Ben Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon. He recently rejoined the South African eNCA channel as the director of news.
Veteran journalist Ben Said is survived by his wife Nikki and their two daughters. / TRTWorld
August 27, 2019

Journalist Ben Said, a former executive producer at TRT World, died at age 45 on Monday. 

Said was the director of news at eNCA at the time of what the television channel described as an accidental death.

According to eNCA, Said drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

"Ben was one of the country’s best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA's Editor Jeremy Maggs said.

The veteran journalist recently returned to South Africa to become the director of news at eNCA after more than three years as an integral part of TRT World in Istanbul. 

The news has brought immense sadness to the entire TRT World family, the management said, in a statement issuing condolences to his wife Nikki and their two girls, Bella and Lily.

"Ben was an excellent journalist and has inspired many of us who had the honour of working with him here at TRT World," the TRT World statement said. 

He played an essential role in shaping the channel, it added.

Said was born in Cape Town, South Africa where he also completed his academic career in the field of journalism. 

His work covered South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and a host of political events such as the 2004 tsunami and US president Barack Obama's win in 2008. 

SOURCE:TRT World
