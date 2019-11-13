WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guaido supporters end Venezuela embassy standoff in Brazil
Guaido supporters have reportedly exited the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil, according to an associate of self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido
Guaido supporters end Venezuela embassy standoff in Brazil
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019 / Reuters
November 13, 2019

Supporters of Venezuela's self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido exited the country's embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, an official said, ending a standoff with rival backers of President Nicolas Maduro. 

An advisor to Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria confirmed that the supporters had left the embassy, hours after the face-off began.

Earlier on, Brazil's foreign minister said the Venezuelan embassy had been "invaded".

During the incident police were forced to break up clashes outside the embassy's gates.

The confrontation at the embassy highlights the views of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has recognized Guaido as the country's leader.

Guaido has also been controversially recognised by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela.

Some of those nations have shown support to Guaido's coup efforts in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us