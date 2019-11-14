CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Mandalorian' creator Favreau teases more 'Star Wars' surprises
The first episode of the new 8-part Star Wars live-action series aired on Disney's new streaming platform Disney+ and could have surprises and twists in every episode, according to the show's creator.
'Mandalorian' creator Favreau teases more 'Star Wars' surprises
Show creator Jon Favreau arrives for Disney+ World Premiere of "The Mandalorian" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on November 13, 2019. / AFP
November 14, 2019

"The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau and cast members debuted the "Star Wars" series on Wednesday at a red-carpet event for fans and promised more surprises following the reveal of an unexpected new character in the first episode.

"The Mandalorian", which runs on Walt Disney Co's new Disney+ streaming service, is the first live-action series set in the galaxy far, far away that was first seen on screen in the 1977 movie "Star Wars".

The series stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter sent on a sensitive mission. The first season will run for eight episodes.

"There are lots of surprises in the show. Part of what is fun about doing eight episodes is that each one could have a surprise and twist," Favreau said in an interview at the premiere in Hollywood.

The audience was composed largely of fans, some of whom carried bounty-hunter helmets.

The first episode, released on Tuesday, ended with the Mandalorian finding a character that looks like a baby version of the Jedi Master Yoda from "Star Wars" films.

It was unclear how the baby may be related to Yoda or fit into the story, sparking debate among fans.

Favreau and cast members did not shed much light at Wednesday's premiere. Disney is releasing "Mandalorian" episodes weekly starting on Friday.

"You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda," said Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, a man who gives bounty assignments to the Mandalorian.

"He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute," Weathers said. "I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us