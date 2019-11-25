TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia complete 11th joint patrol in north Syria
Unmanned aerial vehicles supported the Turkish and Russian units in the joint patrol under a deal agreed between the two countries on October 22.
Turkey, Russia complete 11th joint patrol in north Syria
Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area 58-km [36-mile] long and 10-km [6.2-mile] wide.
November 25, 2019

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates according to plan," Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector.

"Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on November 1, took place near the Ras al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

On Saturday, the 10th patrol was carried out in the Ras al Ayn and Qamishli regions.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us