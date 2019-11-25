Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 11th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"The eleventh joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units and UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] support has been completed in the eastern Euphrates according to plan," Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of eight vehicles comprising four from each side participated in the eleventh joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector.

"Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 58-km [36-mile] length and 10-km [6.2-mile] depth," the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on November 1, took place near the Ras al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

On Saturday, the 10th patrol was carried out in the Ras al Ayn and Qamishli regions.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.