WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said an investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
At least 13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali
In this file photo taken on March 12, 2016, a French soldier patrols as a Eurocopter Tiger helicopter operates a tactical flight in Mali. / AFP
November 26, 2019

A mid-air collision between two helicopters has killed 13 French soldiers fighting against militants in Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron expressed “deep sadness” at the news of the Monday evening crash, which took place during a combat operation. 

In a written statement, he expressed his support for the French military and stressed the “courage of the French soldiers”.

The statement provided no further details about the accident.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said an investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

The operation in West and Central Africa involves 4,500 personnel and is France's largest overseas military mission.

A new surge in militant attacks in Mali has killed well over 100 local troops in the past two months, with the Daesh group often claiming responsibility.

The US has said West Africa's Sahel region is an emerging front in the fight against Daesh and other militant groups, including those linked to al Qaeda.

Before his death this year, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi congratulated "brothers" in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso for pledging allegiance.

France's Barkhane military operation is one of a number of efforts against the growing insurgency threat including a five-nation regional counterterror force and a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us