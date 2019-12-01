WORLD
At least nine killed after plane crashes in South Dakota
Idaho-bound single engine Pilatus PC-12 with 12 people on board crashed on Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 225 kilometers west of Sioux Falls, authorities said.
Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash. / AP Archive
December 1, 2019

Nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota, authorities said on Sunday.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board told The Associated Press 12 people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 225.3 kilometers west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed and three were injured. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash.

Knudson says weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, but no cause has yet been determined. He says inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.

SOURCE:AP
