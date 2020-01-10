POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricketer Shane Warne cap auctioned for 1 million AUD for bushfire appeal
Australia's bushfires which have been raging through the country since September have destroyed more than 2,100 homes and killed dozens.
Cricketer Shane Warne cap auctioned for 1 million AUD for bushfire appeal
Australian cricket player Shane Warne, left, with former England cricket captain Nasser Hussein during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, July 11, 2019. / AP
January 10, 2020

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has made more than one million Australian dollars, worth $685,000, at an auction to aid those affected by wildfires across the country.

The buyer was not identified.

One of the authoritative journal Wisden's five cricketers of the century, legspin bowler Warne played 145 tests and claimed 708 wickets.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid and a huge thank you/congrats to the successful bidder — you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations!" Warne posted on social media.

"The money will go directly to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Australia's bushfire crisis that began in September has killed 27 people and destroyed more than 2,100 homes.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us