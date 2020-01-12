POLITICS
People take icy cold dip at Tokyo shrine to purify their souls for New Year
After some physical warming-up and chanting, the 108 participants immersed themselves into a tub filled with cold water and large ice blocks, wishing for good health for the new year.
People wearing loin cloths pray as they bathe in ice-cold water in a ceremony to to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 12, 2020. / Reuters
January 12, 2020

Over a hundred people bravely took turns and stepped into an ice bath on the cold morning of Sunday at Tokyo's shrine to purify their souls and wish for good health for the new year.

The mostly male participants wore traditional loincloths while a handful of women wore thin white gowns to join the annual Shinto ritual at Teppou-zu Inari Shrine.

After some physical warming-up and chanting, the 108 participants immersed themselves into a tub filled with cold water and large ice blocks as media and audience watched by the side.

Twelve-year-old participant, Dan Tsuzura shivered at first because the water was so cold but it "became warmer as I got used to it", he told to Reuters. 

Forty-eight-year-old participant, Kyoko Maihama, has been joining the annual ritual to pray for world peace and herself, "I participated in this ritual every year to remember I am who I am (and there's no need to compare to others)."

The Shinto ritual, in its 65th year this time, was held under cloudy skies with the temperature nearing 8 degree Celsius. The ceremony is held on the second Sunday every year.

SOURCE:Reuters
