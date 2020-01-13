POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Iran's Alizadeh training in Dutch city after defecting – coach
Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh is in the Netherlands where the taekwondo athlete is training for this year's Tokyo Olympics after permanently leaving her country, her new coach says.
Iran's Alizadeh training in Dutch city after defecting – coach
Alizadeh won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, drawing praise from her compatriots including Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and even conservatives in the Islamic Republic. / Reuters
January 13, 2020

Iran's only female Olympic medallist Kimia Alizadeh is in the Dutch city of Eindhoven where the taekwondo athlete is training for this year's Tokyo Olympics after permanently leaving her country, her new coach confirmed on Monday.

Alizadeh, 21, who announced her defection on Instagram over the weekend "has been training with us since December 18," Mimoun El Boujjoufi said.

"She arrived in the Netherlands on a visa accompanied by her husband," Boujjoufi, a taekwondo coach in the southern Dutch city, told AFP news agency.

'Hypocrisy' of system

Alizadeh won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, drawing praise from her compatriots including Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and even conservatives in the Islamic Republic.

In keeping with Iran's strict Muslim custom, Alizadeh, then 18, competed wearing a headscarf over her taekwondo uniform and protective gear.

But she announced her permanent departure from Iran citing the "hypocrisy" of a system that she claimed humiliated athletes while using them for political ends in a blistering online letter that also described herself as "one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran."

"Should I start with hello, goodbye, or condolences?" she wrote on Instagram as Iran was reeling from Wednesday's accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board.

Criticising Iran's political system for "hypocrisy", "lying", "injustice" and "flattery", she said she wanted nothing more than "taekwondo, security, and a happy and healthy life."

Boujjoufi said it was Alizadeh who had approached him about joining the group.

"She is world-famous in taekwondo. It's a great motivation for the group. She feels good here," Boujjoufi said.

Not competing for Iran anymore

Alizadeh is not intending to compete for Iran at the Tokyo Olympics and is looking for another country to represent.

However, if Alizadeh wanted to represent the Netherlands "she would have to apply for asylum here, a long and complicated procedure," the coach said.

"She first wants to get her bearings before thinking about what to do next," Boujjoufi added.

For now, she was training every day at the Eindhoven Taekwondo Club and was shunning any media attention.

"She left everything and left her family in Iran. The situation is very difficult for her.

"But she is a professional," said Boujjoufi, praising her dedication to the sport.

"She is very driven," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us