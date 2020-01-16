POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Clearer weather allows AusOpen qualifying to start on time
All of the early scheduled matches on the outside courts at Melbourne Park got under way on time while several matches previously suspended due to the poor air quality or the rainfall were rescheduled to resume play later on Thursday.
Clearer weather allows AusOpen qualifying to start on time
A general view of the outside courts at Melbourne Park as dark clouds hover over Melbourne, following a large downpour and thunderstorms overnight in Melbourne on January 16, 2020, ahead of the Australian Open. / AFP
January 16, 2020

Cooler temperatures and clearing skies following torrential rain on Wednesday allowed officials to continue the qualifying tournament for the Australian Open on Thursday, with forecast smoke haze expected to clear throughout the day.

All of the early scheduled matches on the outside courts at Melbourne Park got under way on time while several matches previously suspended due to the poor air quality or the rainfall were rescheduled to resume play later on Thursday.

Organisers have been heavily criticised over the last two days by players attempting to make the main draw of the season opening Grand Slam for continuing to play matches despite the poor air quality from bushfires.

Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record, with fires burning for months and killing 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.

Several players, including former top-five women’s player Eugenie Bouchard said they found it difficult to breathe during matches.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit in the second set of her match on Tuesday and condemned tournament organisers for allowing play to go ahead.

Tennis Australia (TA) said earlier this week their decisions about whether conditions were fit for play were based on on-site data and in consultation with medical staff, weather forecasters and government scientists.

Bushfire smoke has affected a number of Australia’s elite sporting competitions including soccer, rugby league and cricket.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology forecast a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius for Melbourne on Thursday with a slight chance of rain and the smoke haze improving.

TA, meanwhile, said in a statement on Thursday that a fundraising ‘Rally for Relief’ event held under the roof on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, had raised more than $3,3 million for bushfire relief funds.

“We hope to raise millions of dollars throughout the summer of tennis and (this) is just the start,” Australian Open tournament organiser Craig Tiley said in a statement.

The Australian Open runs from January 20 to February 2.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us