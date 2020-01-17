CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
Tourists were turned away from the Louvre on Friday as striking staff blocked the entrance to the world's most-visited museum, in the latest protest against plans to overhaul France's pension system.
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
Striking employees demonstrate with a banner reading "Louvre museum on strike" outside the Louvre museum on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Paris. / AFP
January 17, 2020

The Louvre in Paris was closed on Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government's plans to overhaul the pension system.

The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.

Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several hard-left trade unions against President Emmanuel Macron's planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will "lower everyone's pensions."

Mona Lisa on strike

Some protesters were singing "Mona Lisa in on strike, Leonardo is on strike."

It is the first time since the protest movement began on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibit were fully closed. About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

Some videos on social media showed angry visitors booing at protesters to express their disappointment.

The weeks of strikes and protests have hobbled public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel tower.

Major French retailers Fnac Darty and Casino said that business in France was badly affected by the strikes, especially during the holiday season.

Fnac Darty said the strikes cost it around $78 million (70 million euros) in lost revenue.

Casino cut its forecast for earnings growth in France, where it does more than half its business, to 5 percent in 2019, from a previous 10 percent. The company estimates that the strikes in December cost it about $88 million (80 million euros) in lost revenue.

Shares in both companies were down by more than 5 percent.

While the number of striking workers has diminished since the movement, the country's trains and the Paris subway were still disrupted on Friday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us