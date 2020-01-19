POLITICS
The German passed DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix Da Costa after the Portuguese, who had forced his way through with two laps to go, had to slow due to high battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.
BMW1 Andretti driver Max Guenther took his first Formula E victory, and became the youngest winner at 22 years old on January 18, 2020.
January 19, 2020

New Zealander Mitch Evans, who started on pole position at the Parque O’Higgins and led the first half of the race for Jaguar, completed the podium in third place.

After three rounds of the season, Mercedes’ Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne took the overall lead from BMWi Andretti’s Alexander Sims, who crashed out.

Former McLaren F1 driver Vandoorne has 38 points to Sims’ 35 with Britain’s Sam Bird third overall for Virgin Envision Racing on 28, according to provisional results.

