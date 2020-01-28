POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame
Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry while Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.
Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame
Conchita Martinez won the Wimbledon title in 1994. / AFP
January 28, 2020

Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez were elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 was announced Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarterfinals.

The induction ceremony will be July 18 in Newport, Rhode Island, where the hall is located.

Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.

Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.

Both reached No. 2 in the rankings and won multiple Olympic medals.

Ivanisevic helps coach Novak Djokovic, while Martinez works with Garbiñe Muguruza.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us