POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lazio demand fans repay fascist salute fine
Lazio were fined $22,000 by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.
Lazio demand fans repay fascist salute fine
Lazio fans before a match on January 18, 2020. / Reuters
January 21, 2020

Italian Serie A side Lazio has ordered 16 fans caught making Fascists salutes at a home game to contribute to paying a fine imposed by UEFA over the incident.

Italian sports paper Corriere dello Sport said individual letters had been sent to the fans banning them for three matches and demanding a contribution to financial losses incurred by the club.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Lazio said the letters were "authentic" after a photograph of one letter appeared in several news outlets.

Lazio were fined 20,000 euros [$22,188] by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.

'Sanctionable behaviour'

A section of the Stadio Olympico stand was ordered closed for the next home Europa tie, reducing income from ticket sales.

"From the footage taken by UEFA and the consequent police investigation, it emerged that you are responsible for the sanctionable behaviour...," the letter read.

It estimated economic damage to the club through lost ticket sales and the fine at "at least 50,000 euros [$55,471]".

"As only the fans identified are responsible for the damage to the club, we invite you to contact us so that you can agree a method of payment to reimburse Lazio."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us