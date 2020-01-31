TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's annual tourism revenue hits a historic high
Turkey's hotel revenue per available room and average daily rate for rooms also registered a three-year high.
Turkey's annual tourism revenue hits a historic high
Tourism is a major source of income for Turkey. Tourists in 2018 brought in some $29.5 billion, according to official data. / AA
January 31, 2020

Turkey welcomed 45 million foreign visitors in 2019, up 14.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data on Friday.

The country's annual tourism revenue rose 17 percent to hit $34.5 billion — a historical high — in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority.

The average Euro/US dollar exchange rate was 1.11 in 2019.

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey also reached 67.6 percent in 2019, up 2.4 percent from the previous year, a hotel association said.

The sector's revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) for rooms hit the three-year high in 2019, the Turkish Hotel Association (TUROB) reported.

RevPAR increased to $58 (€52.3), up 13 percent while ADR for rooms went up 10.4 percent to $85.61 (€77.4) year-on-year in 2019.

In Europe on average, the hotel occupancy rate was 72.2 percent and RevPAR was $125.32 (€113.3) last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate was 74 percent in Turkey’s world-famous touristic city of Istanbul and 65.7 percent in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

While RevPAR and ADR were $86.16 (€77.9) and $43.69 (€39.5) in 2016, they posted a historical high with $127.86 (€115.6) and $82.73 (€74.8) in 2012 respectively.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us