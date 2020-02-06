POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hackers exploit coronavirus hype to spread computer viruses
Cyberattackers are manipulating people’s fears surrounding the coronavirus to steal sensitive personal information.
Hackers exploit coronavirus hype to spread computer viruses
A hacker, who requests not to have his name revealed, works on his laptop in his office in Taipei July 10, 2013. / Reuters
February 6, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has paved the way for hackers to carry out cyberattacks by spreading computer viruses.

Hackers have been sending messages with information about the coronavirus through email and other messaging platforms which then infect the recipient with malware.

Currently, corona-themed viruses have been spread in Japan by exploiting their sense of urgency, and proximity to China.

Proofpoint's threat intelligence team, a cybersecurity software company based in the US, warned in a blog post against threat campaigns on events which captures the world's attention.

The company noted one email, for example, where it read: Kyoto Prefectural Yamashiro Minami Public Health Center Welfare Room and Kyoto Prefectural Fundraiser.

The text of the message reads: "Cases of new coronavirus-associated pneumonia were reported in mainly Takeshi, China." It continues with "patients have been reported in Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan."

Afterwards, the mail urged people to click the "attached notice" to spread TA542, an attachment containing a virus, which includes a health guide.

The attachment launches malware, known as Emotet, that steals personal information and login details for banks and financial accounts.

Before coronavirus-themed attacks spread, Greta-Thunberg titled campaigns were undertaken across the world in countries like Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

People from these countries were targeted with Greta Thunberg-themed lures as global warming was a hotly debated topic online at the time.

Today, hackers are not only using malware attached to emails but have also built websites that claim to provide coronavirus protection guides.

Experts suggest people visit "only verified and trusted websites."

Proofpoint security experts also suggested that "TA542 is a formidable threat actor group with advanced capabilities that enable them to move quickly in response to current events and even smartly, selectively target campaigns based on language and region.

"It's important security teams continue to secure their email channel and educate users regarding the increased risks associated with email attachments risks as Emotet is capable of downloading a range of additional malware, spreading across networks, and using infected devices to launch further attacks."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us