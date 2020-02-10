WORLD
3 MIN READ
Data of 6.5 million Israeli voters 'leaked'
A cybersecurity expert says the voter roll data was exposed due to faulty security on an application, Elector, which PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party used for campaign management.
Data of 6.5 million Israeli voters 'leaked'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office, December 15, 2019. / Reuters
February 10, 2020

A security breach in an app used by Israel's ruling conservative party has exposed the personal information of nearly 6.5 million Israelis to hackers, a cybersecurity expert said on Monday.

The application is used for campaign management by the Likud party, headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Likud party acknowledged that it had "thwarted an attempt" to damage a digital platform used to recruit party supporters on election day. The party did not respond to inquiries about the data breach.

The voter roll data was exposed due to faulty security on an application the Likud Party used called Elector, which was designed by the Israeli software company, Feedback.

News of the data breach comes just weeks before Israelis go to the polls for the third time in under a year. 

Netanyahu is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term as premier on March 2 after two elections in 2019 yielded inconclusive results.

Major embarrassment 

The discovery is particularly embarrassing for the Likud party after it waged a smear campaign last year against Netanyahu's main opponent, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, claiming the former army chief's phone had been hacked by Iranian intelligence.

The information included the names, addresses, ID numbers, and polling stations of eligible Israeli voters and in some cases their phone number, gender and whether they were potential Likud voters.

'Very easy to get the data'

Noam Rotem, an Israeli security researcher who first revealed the data breach on his podcast "Cyber Cyber," said he received an anonymous tip from a hacker, which he later confirmed independently.

Rotem said that while it remained uncertain whether Israelis' personal data had been exploited, “it is very likely to assume that we are not the only ones with access to this information.”

"It was very easy to get the data. Anyone with a regular web browser could have done it," he told The Associated Press.

Israeli political parties receive the personal data of voters from the Central Elections Committee ahead of elections for internal campaign purposes on condition that the data remains private.

Neither Feedback nor Elector's app designer Tzur Yamin responded to requests for comment.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us