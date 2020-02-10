POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Brazil authorises national security force to fight deforestation
Para is Brazil's second-largest rainforest state and sits along the so-called arc of deforestation that encircles the Amazon and is rapidly penetrating deeper into the forest.
Brazil authorises national security force to fight deforestation
Illegally cut trees lie on the ground near forest area on Novo Progresso indigenous lands in Para state in Brazil's Amazon basin. June 4, 2014. / AP
February 10, 2020

Brazil on Monday authorised its national public security force to support efforts to fight deforestation in the Amazon, amid worries that 2020 could see another surge in destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro approved the security force, composed of police with special military-style training, to support operations carried out by environmental agency Ibama in Para state through the end of the year, according to the official government gazette.

Para is Brazil's second-largest rainforest state and sits along the so-called arc of deforestation that encircles the Amazon and is rapidly penetrating deeper into the forest.

The announcement comes as scientists, environmental enforcement agents and official statistics point toward another potential spike in deforestation this year, after soaring to an 11-year high in 2019.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon doubled in January compared with the same month a year ago, data from space research agency INPE showed on Friday.

Ibama environmental enforcement agents told Reuters last week that usually deforestation falls to a minimum during the current rainy season, from roughly October to April, but this year they are seeing illegal loggers and land speculators continuing to act unusually aggressive.

Ibama is severely understaffed and underfunded, with agents saying this means they cannot contain deforestation in such a vast area as the Amazon.

Agents also complained of a lack of police support last year.

The Amazon absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide and scientists say its protection is vital to curbing climate change.

The surge in deforestation and fires in the Amazon last year provoked international condemnation of the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro who has called for protected areas of the Amazon to be developed.

Environmentalists say that Bolsonaro's pro-development rhetoric is encouraging illegal clearances of land.

Bolsonaro says he is being unfairly demonized and that Brazil remains a model for conservation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us