WORLD
3 MIN READ
Won't repatriate hundreds of Daesh recruits - Indonesia
Indonesia has long struggled with militancy and the country hosts dozens of extremist groups loyal to Daesh and its violent ideology.
Won't repatriate hundreds of Daesh recruits - Indonesia
This file frame grab from video posted online on March 18, 2019, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of Daesh terror group, shows Daesh terrorist in Baghouz, Syria. / AP
February 12, 2020

Indonesia has said it will not bring home nearly 700 nationals who joined Daesh in the Middle East over security fears, but added it would still consider repatriating young children.

The issue sharply divided the world's biggest Muslim majority nation with its president saying this week that he was not in favour of bringing back suspected militants and their families who went to Syria and other countries to fight for the group's now crumbled caliphate.

Security affairs minister Mahfud MD said that some 689 Indonesians – including women and children – in Syria would not be allowed to return home due to security concerns in a country that suffered repeated attacks by Daesh-loyal groups.

'Dangerous new virus'

"We've decided that the government has to provide security assurance to 267 million Indonesian citizens," the minister said Tuesday, after a meeting with President Joko Widodo near Jakarta.

"If these foreign terrorist fighters return home they could become a dangerous new virus," he added.

The government would consider repatriating children 10 years old or younger on a "case by case basis", he added, without elaborating.

Critics of the plan said it was better to bring foreign fighters home and rehabilitate them instead of risking that they could be further radicalised abroad.

'Proxies'

"If they're not managed well by the government, there is a possibility they'll be used as proxies by powerful groups that could threaten Indonesia and other countries," said terrorism expert Taufik Andrie.

Indonesia has long struggled with militancy and the country hosts dozens of extremist groups loyal to Daesh and its violent ideology.

In 2018, family suicide bombers from a Daesh- linked group detonated explosives in several churches in the country's second-largest city Surabaya, killing more than a dozen people.

Last year, two militants also linked to Daesh unsuccessfully tried to assassinate Indonesia's chief security minister, while in November a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy police station, killing himself and injuring at least a dozen people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us