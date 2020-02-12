POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Ngidi bowls South Africa to thrilling T20 win as England collapse
England needed seven from their final seven balls with five wickets remaining, but collapsed in the face of Ngidi’s off-cutters on a slow wicket to add five runs for the loss of four wickets.
Ngidi bowls South Africa to thrilling T20 win as England collapse
South Africa v England - First T20 - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa, February 12, 2020. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after winning the match. / Reuters
February 12, 2020

Seamer Lungi Ngidi defended seven runs in the final over to bowl South Africa to an unlikely one-run victory as England folded at the death in the first Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

England needed seven from their final seven balls with five wickets remaining, but collapsed in the face of Ngidi’s off-cutters on a slow wicket to add five runs for the loss of four wickets.

South Africa had posted 177 for eight in their 20 overs, a record score in East London, but England were cruising when Jason Roy blasted 70 from 38 balls and captain Eoin Morgan an excellent 52 from 34.

The visitors lost their nerve at the finish, though, in what will be a tough lesson at the start of the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October.

“It was an outstanding game of cricket, experiences like this, particularly with the World Cup just around the corner, are so valuable to the team,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

“Losing by one run you always think you can make it up somewhere along the line, but I thought today in all three departments we could have made up more than that.”

Opener Roy provided the power at the top of the England order with superb straight hitting that included seven fours and three sixes.

He was out with England needing 46 from 34 balls and with seven wickets in hand, a simple enough equation on a docile pitch.

Their cause was strengthened when Morgan took up the mantle to take them to the brink of victory in the final over, but Ngidi (3-30) showed excellent skill and control to wrestle the game South Africa’s way.

Having earlier picked up the key wicket of Ben Stokes (4), he removed Tom Curran (2) and Moeen Ali (5), before Adil Rashid (1) was run out on the last ball going for a second run that would have tied the game and led to a super over.

South Africa’s score of 177 for eight in their 20 overs was boosted by Temba Bavuma’s 43 from 27 balls, his runs coming in an unfamiliar opening position.

“It was quite interesting towards the end there, but we knew if we stuck to our basics as a bowling unit we could end up winning,” South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said.

“This wicket gets tough to bat on in the last five overs and the way we went about it really pleased me.”

Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us