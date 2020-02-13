WORLD
3 MIN READ
Assad regime continues to ignore ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
In the Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Assad regime continues to ignore ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
An aerial view shows smoke billowing from a building in the village of Maaret al Naasan in Syria's Idlib province on February 12, 2020. / AFP
February 13, 2020

Syrian regime forces have killed over 1,800 civilians and are in control of around 2,000 square kilometres in Idlib's de-escalation zone, despite the Sochi deal signed in 2018 between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

To maintain some peace and a ceasefire in the region, four areas in Syria were designated as de-escalation zones.

But regime forces backed by Russia and Iran are continuing their attacks and have now taken control of all de-escalation zones in Syria, except Idlib, a northwestern province near Turkey's border.

In the Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Attacks by the Russian-backed regime had paused for a little while after the deal was struck.

This resulted in almost 80,000 displaced Syrians returning back to their homes. 

But the regime, desperate to retake control of the entire country, have resumed their attacks with Russian and Iranian backing.

Over 1,800 civilians killed

Over 1,800 civilians have been killed by artillery fire and air strikes since the deal was signed in 2018.

During these attacks, many places of worship, schools, hospitals, and civil defence offices were also repeatedly targeted.

Roughly 1.8 million civilians displaced

With the latest attacks on civilian settlements, the Assad regime's strategy is to drive all civilians from Idlib towards Turkey's border.

Regime forces have labelled all civilians in Idlib as "terrorists," and are known for indiscriminately killing women and children.

Since January 2019, the number of Syrians that have moved to areas near Turkey's border has increased to nearly 1.8 million.

Air strikes turn to land assaults

The regime has taken over large districts such as Kafr Nabudah, Khan Shaykhun, Maarat al Numan, Saraqib as well as south and southeast of Idlib, rural areas of northern and eastern Hama and many rural areas in southern and western Aleppo.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us