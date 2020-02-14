WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's 'unilateral steps' add to Kashmir's troubles – Erdogan
The Kashmir conflict can be solved not by conflict or oppression, but on the basis of justice and fairness, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to Pakistani Parliament in Islamabad.
India's 'unilateral steps' add to Kashmir's troubles – Erdogan
Turkey will continue supporting Pakistan's fight against terrorism, President Erdogan tells parliament in Islamabad on February 14, 2020. / AA
February 14, 2020

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that New Delhi's August 5 revocation of India-administered Kashmir's autonomy only made things worse for Kashmiris.

"The troubles our Kashmiri brothers have suffered for decades have been exacerbated by the latest unilateral steps," Erdogan said in his address to the joint session of Pakistan's Parliament during his official visit to the country.

Erdogan said this "attitude that worsens the current situation and removes the freedoms and vested rights of Kashmiris is of no use to anyone".

It was Canakkale yesterday and it is Kashmir today, [there is] no difference,” Erdogan said.

“We have never forgotten and will never forget the help, which the Pakistani people extended, by sharing their own bread during our War of Independence. And now, Kashmir is and will be the same for us."

The Kashmir problem, he said, can be solved –– not by conflict or oppression –– but on the basis of justice and fairness. 

"Such a solution would serve the interests of all parties. Turkey will continue to call for justice, peace and dialogue on the Kashmir issue."

He said the issue of Kashmir is as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan.

His remarks come around seven months into a lockdown on Jammu and Kashmir, the India-administered section of the disputed region, a move widely decried by human rights groups, as well as the global Islamic community.

Syria's Idlib

In his fourth address to Pakistan’s parliament, Erdogan also addressed the situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, saying that Turkey's latest steps in the province’s de-escalation zone are meant to prevent the Assad regime from killing 4 million oppressed people using barrel bombs.

Pakistan stands with Turkey’s righteous cause, despite others who work to protect terrorists, he said, referring to Turkey’s anti-terrorist Operation Peace Spring, launched last October, in northwestern Syria.

"Turkey will continue supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," he added.

Erdogan also said Turkey would support Pakistan against the application of political pressure by the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force.

On the so-called Deal of the Century on Jerusalem, announced last month by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to widespread condemnation, Erdogan blasted the plan as "an occupation project".

Erdogan also said that Turkey will sign pacts on a range of industries covering trade, infrastructure and investments with Pakistan with the aim of enhancing bilateral ties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us