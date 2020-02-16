WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions
Fighter planes and helicopters targeted Hamas positions in central Gaza, including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from Gaza.
Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions
Smoke rises after an Israeli aircraft bombed a multi-storey building in Gaza City on August 9, 2018. / Reuters
February 16, 2020

The Israeli military said its air force had attacked Hamas positions in Gaza on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

Reports of exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan, that was angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

Fighter planes and helicopters targeted Hamas positions in central Gaza, including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from Gaza.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on Gaza.

"The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been cancelled," COGAT, the Israel defence ministry unit that oversees civilian activities in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

Ever since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza that has taken an enormous toll on the coastal territory's economy and played havoc with residents' livelihoods.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year, the movement had gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

The United Nations says Israel's blockade is"a denial of basic human rights in contravention of international law and amounts to collective punishment."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us