WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 14 dead in DRC road crash
Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya said the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed.
At least 14 dead in DRC road crash
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 16, 2020. / Reuters
February 17, 2020

At least 14 people died and some two dozen more were hurt on Sunday when a lorry ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa, police said.

Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya told AFP the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed.

"To date, there are 14 dead and several injured. There could be more than 30 injured," Health Minister Eteni Longodo said after visiting the scene.

"The government is here. We are taking care of the people. We shall ensure that everybody benefits from quality treatment," Longodo added.

Congolese often accuse the authorities of responding inadequately to such incidents.

Interior Minister Gilbert Kankonde, who joined Longodo at the scene, said the government would seek to take "preventive measures" to crack down on speeding along a busy sloping stretch of road near the university.

Witness Joseph Enenge told UN-run Okapi radio he estimated the death toll at around 30 while another witness, Yasmine Lutonadio, told AFP that "there were so many dead, I just can't take it in."

Enenge and Lutonadio said the lorry had hit around eight vehicles.

AFPTV saw half a dozen shattered vehicles at the scene, including two minibuses and three cars.

Top Congo FM radio tweeted that the lorry was carrying a cargo of stones and hit "several vehicles and motorbikes", without giving further details.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us