TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to arrest 228 for links to FETO terror group
The suspects, in the capital Ankara, are part of a group of 71 FETO members, including 33 active-duty officials, who infiltrated the Justice Ministry, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Turkey to arrest 228 for links to FETO terror group
Security forces launch operation to capture terror group suspects who infiltrated Turkey’s Justice Ministry. / AA
February 18, 2020

Turkish prosecutors investigating the military and justice ministry on Tuesday ordered the arrest of 228 people over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a group behind 2016 coup attempt, Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects, in the capital Ankara, are part of a group of 71 FETO members, including 33 active-duty officials, who infiltrated the Justice Ministry, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, prosecutors in Izmir province on Turkey’s Aegean coast, issued arrest warrants for 101 on-duty sergeants and 56 former soldiers who either retired, resigned or were expelled.

The warrants were issued after the suspects were found to have communicated with members of the terror group by payphone.

It said the operation is stretched to 43 provinces across Turkey.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us