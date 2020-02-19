BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Airbus to cut over 2,300 jobs at defence and space division
The plan would eliminate 2,362 positions in all — 829 in Germany, 357 in the UK, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 elsewhere.
Airbus to cut over 2,300 jobs at defence and space division
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. / Reuters Archive
February 19, 2020

European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that it plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs at its defence and space division by the end of next year, spreading the cuts across several countries.

The company said Airbus Defence and Space presented the plan to employee representatives and launched a consultation process for the cuts.

Airbus pointed to a "flat space market and postponed contracts on the defence side." 

It noted that it had announced the need for restructuring in December and underlined the issue during an annual news conference earlier this month.

The defence and space division "will provide updates on its plans and continues a constructive dialogue with employee representatives," Airbus said in a statement. 

"Further financial implications are under assessment and will be communicated at a later stage.

Airbus reported that it lost $1.47 billion in 2019 because of a multi-billion-euro bribery settlement with authorities in three countries, but otherwise saw a record year for aircraft deliveries.

The net loss reflected $3.9 billion euros set aside to cover a criminal settlement with authorities in the US, France and Britain over past corrupt practices. 

Airbus also lost $1.3 billion because of troubles with its A400M military transport program and $238.9 million because the German government suspended export licenses to Saudi Arabia through March.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us