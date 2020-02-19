POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Atalanta fairytale continues as Italians thrash Valencia
Two-time runners-up Valencia will host the Serie A side at the Mestalla Stadium in the return leg on March 10.
Atalanta fairytale continues as Italians thrash Valencia
Atalanta players celebrate after the match at San Siro, Milan, Italy, February 19, 2020. / Reuters
February 19, 2020

Atalanta continued their dream debut Champions League campaign on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Valencia in an entertaining last-16 first leg meeting at San Siro.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Serie A side raced into a two-goal lead by halftime with goals from Hans Hateboer and Josip Ilicic, while Valencia were denied by the post.

Remo Freuler's curling strike and a second goal for Hateboer looked to have ended the tie as a contest, but substitute Denis Cheryshev gave the Spanish visitors a faint glimmer of hope with an away goal.

Atalanta qualified for Europe's top club competition for the first time with a surprise third-place finish in Serie A last season, which was achieved despite having the 14th-highest wage budget in the division.

Playing their home games at Milan's San Siro after their own Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia failed to meet UEFA standards, they got off to a nightmare start by losing their opening three group games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

But a home draw with Manchester City followed by wins over Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk was enough to send them to the knockout stages.

More than 45,000 fans travelled to Milan for Wednesday's game, 51 kilometres away from Atalanta's hometown of Bergamo, which has a population of just 120,000 people.

The Italians began in confident fashion, coming close to the opener after just eight minutes when Mario Pasalic burst into the box and saw his curling shot superbly saved by Jaume Domenech.

The hosts found the breakthrough when Hateboer met an Alejandro Gomez cross at the back post and slid in a finish from close range.

The goal drew a response from Valencia, who were inches away from an equaliser when Ferran Torres smashed a shot against the post from a tight angle, before Goncalo Guedes' effort flew wide, just beyond the outstretched foot of Eliaquim Mangala.

But the Italians doubled their lead three minutes before the interval when Ilicic gathered the ball on the edge of the area and smashed a right-footed drive beyond Domenech.

The chances continued to flow in the second half and a third goal arrived when Freuler whipped a sublime finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez squandered a glorious chance, firing a shot into the scrambling Pierluigi Gollini's grasp with the goal gaping.

Yet the Dutch international Hateboer struck again after 63 minutes, beating the offside trap on the right wing before driving forward and firing home a finish.

Valencia eventually took one of their chances to notch an away goal when a lazy pass from Jose Luis Palomino was pounced on by substitute Cheryshev, who drilled a shot into the bottom corner with his first act of the game.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us