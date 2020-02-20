WORLD
Police say eight killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau
Authorities are searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, three hours after the shootings which took place at two shisha bars in Hanau.
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. / Reuters
February 20, 2020

Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, authorities said. Two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.

Authorities were searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, three hours after the shootings which took place at about 10 pm (2100 GMT).

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said the motive is not immediately clear.

Police said a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the first shooting, and another shooting was reported at a second site.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the centre of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

