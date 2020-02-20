TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Kenya to ink new cooperation agreements in March
The new cooperation agreements aim to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month.
Turkey, Kenya to ink new cooperation agreements in March
Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Cemil Miroglu stands alongside Kenyans during an opening ceremony of a water-well in Kajiado, Kenya. July 23, 2019. / AA
February 20, 2020

Turkey and Kenya are set to sign new cooperation agreements aimed to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month, the Turkish envoy in Nairobi said.

“Once these agreements are concluded, we hope they will help further boost our trade and economic cooperation,” Ahmet Cemil Miroglu said in an interview which Anadolu Agency published on Thursday.

Ankara established ties with Nairobi in 1967 and opened an embassy in East Africa’s largest economy in 1968.

Miroglu said Turkey has extended invitations to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo to attend the annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum scheduled for late March.

According to the ambassador, the two countries currently cooperate in a number of fields, including security.

“Turkey and Kenya are both fighting the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding he believes the two countries can do a lot together in terms of cooperation.

Nairobi is currently fighting the Somali-based al Shabab group which has been behind several terror attacks in Kenya.

Turkey and Kenya's trade volume has increased many folds from $52 million in 2005 to $235 million in 2019, the Turkish ambassador said.

Some of the goods Turkey exports to Kenya include home appliances, processed foods, construction materials, Miroglu shared. He said it periodically exports petroleum products while Kenya mainly exports agricultural products to Turkey including coffee, tea, and fresh fruits.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us