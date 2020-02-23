WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cycling: Israel team races in UAE in sporting overture
Team co-owner Sylvan Adams says event in Arab country –– which has no diplomatic ties with Israel –– "is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress."
Cycling: Israel team races in UAE in sporting overture
Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team members pose before the start of the first stage of the UAE Tour from the Pointe to Silicon Oasis in Dubai on February 23, 2020. / AFP
February 23, 2020

An Israeli cycling team raced through Dubai on Sunday, taking part in the UAE Tour for the first time in the latest overture between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.

"Israel Start-Up Nation will make history on Sunday by competing in the UAE Tour, becoming the first Israeli team to participate in the Middle East's top cycling race," the team said in a statement.

"The participation in this race by our Israeli team in a Middle Eastern nation is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress," its co-owner Sylvan Adams said.

'I invite all the Israelis' to UAE

Like all Arab countries, except for Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates has no official relations with Israel.

But Israel Start-Up Nation's members, with their country's name emblazoned on their blue and white shirts, posed on stage before the week-long race kicked off in Dubai.

"I'm very excited, it's a nice country. We come here with a good team," Israeli cyclist Omer Goldstein told AFP news agency ahead of the race.

"It's special that I've arrived here because normally Israelis cannot (come) to this country... I invite all the Israelis to this country."

The team said they were surprised by the warm reception they received in the UAE, where expatriates make up about 90 percent of the population.

"After the initial shock to see the 'Israel Startup Nation logo,' some of them waved with friendly smiles and even asked for selfies," the team said after a visit to a Dubai cycling park.

Israel-Arab ties

Israel has been quietly moving closer to some Gulf Arab countries on the basis of shared security interests and a common rival - Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Oman in 2018, frequently voices confidence that a decades-old Arab boycott – over treatment of the Palestinians and occupation of Arab lands – is thawing.

Since then there have been other milestones in relations with the Gulf nations.

Israeli Sports Minister Miri Regev toured the UAE's famed Sheikh Zayed mosque, Israel's communications minister delivered a speech in Dubai, and the Israeli national anthem was played at a judo competition in Abu Dhabi.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us